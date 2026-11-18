CAIRO: Iran widened its attacks on its Gulf neighbors Wednesday, targeting a U.S. air base in Kuwait and launching several attacks on Bahrain in what appeared to be retaliation for American strikes the day before.

After about two months without such attacks, Iran has repeatedly targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain in recent days. The small Persian Gulf island kingdom hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

The early morning attacks came after a U.S. fighter jet struck a Revolutionary Guard missile launch site Tuesday on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. strike was in retaliation for an Iranian attack on an American radar installation in Bahrain earlier Tuesday.

Iran said its recent attacks — including those on other U.S. facilities in Bahrain on Sunday and Friday — were in response to U.S. drone surveillance operations and an attack on Iranian communications towers.

The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest attacks.

Blockade puts pressure on Tehran

With its economy suffering under a U.S. naval blockade and U.S. military escorts helping restore the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, experts say the recent attacks suggest Tehran may be growing weary of the status quo.

"Even if neither side intends to enter a broader confrontation, the accumulation of military incidents across multiple fronts increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation beyond what either side originally intended," Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote in an analysis posted to X following the initial reports of the attack on Kuwait.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages on his next steps, saying new strikes are highly unlikely, but also sending a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the Middle East.

Though U.S. military protection has helped restore oil shipments from the Gulf, Iran has continued to attack tankers as they attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz.