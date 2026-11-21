OTTAWA: Two Indian origin persons have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting outside a Walmart store in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia, believed to be targeted and linked to organised crime, according to a local media report.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, were the victims of the shooting, which took place outside the Walmart store on the night of November 15, CBC News reported. Both died in hospital.

According to the police, both victims lived in the neighbouring township of Delta. Rehal was known to police for weapons offences, while Kaur had "limited known contacts in Canada", the report said.

CBC News quoted IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong as having said that police believe a nearby car fire reported at 10.51 pm is linked to the shooting. The burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle, she added.

In a Wednesday statement, IHIT said it believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organised crime.

"This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," Fong said in the statement.