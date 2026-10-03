Five Indian-origin nationals arrested in Canada on charges of extortion, shooting and arson

CHANDIGARH: Following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), five Indian-Origin nationals have been arrested in connection with extortion, shooting, and arson-related crimes in British Columbia, Canada.

As part of Project E_PURSUANCE, four men were arrested in Surrey on Thursday, and another person was arrested at Toronto-Pearson International Airport.

The project was launched in June 2025 after the co-owners of an auto dealership reported extortion demands. The charges were approved against 23-year-old Sanket Singla, Sahil (24), Simranjeet Singh (24), Harsh (21), all three of Surrey and Jagdeep Singh (24) of Ottawa by the BC Prosecution Service on October 1.

The alleged accused face a range of charges, including extortion, recklessly discharging a firearm at a place, arson-related offences, firearms trafficking and drug trafficking.

The RCMP also stated that the group was involved in extortion, trafficking prohibited firearms and trafficking controlled substances.

Singla has been charged with extortion, on two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place, on two counts of causing damage by fire or explosion to property and throwing an explosive substance with the intent to destroy or damage property.

The other accused, Sahil, has been charged for extortion, causing damage by fire or explosion to property, unauthorised transfer of a prohibited firearm, on two counts of unauthorised transfer of a prohibited firearm, on three counts of unauthorised transfer of a prohibited device, ammunition or magazine, and on two counts of trafficking cocaine.

Meanwhile, Simranjeet Singh has been charged for extortion, on two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place, on two counts of causing damage by fire or explosion to property and for throwing an explosive substance with the intent to destroy or damage property.

Harsh has also been charged with extortion, on two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place and causing damage by fire or explosion to property.

Jagdeep Singh was charged with extortion and with recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place and causing damage by fire or explosion to property.

Of the five alleged accused, Singla was arrested on October 1 as he had fled to India during the course of the investigation. Later, he was arrested upon arrival in Toronto, where he remains in custody.

The investigators facilitated an operation in close coordination with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and international RCMP Liaison Officers, thus bringing Singla back to Canada in order to arrest him.