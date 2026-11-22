WASHINGTON: US securities regulators are investigating the accounting practices of Nvidia, according to US media, adding to the turmoil engulfing the artificial intelligence chip giant following the resignation of its chief executive.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) inquiry is in its early stages, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing people briefed on the confidential investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the investigation earlier this week, although it was unable to establish its precise focus. The probe could end without any charges being brought against the company.

Questions about Nvidia's financial disclosures have intensified amid scrutiny of its dealings with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company investigated by American authorities over suspected shipments of restricted AI chips to China.

Nvidia last year changed how it reported sales by geographical location, switching from customers' billing addresses to the countries where they are headquartered, US media reported.

The change removed Singapore from its geographical breakdown, despite the company's significant business there.

It remains unclear whether the SEC investigation is connected to those accounting changes or to the scandal surrounding former chief executive Jensen Huang.

Huang resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US intelligence of working for Beijing.

China has denied the espionage allegations, while Megaspeed has maintained that it operates lawfully.

Nvidia's board has appointed former chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure.

The upheaval has shaken investor confidence in one of the world's most valuable companies, whose advanced semiconductors have been central to the global AI boom.

Nvidia shares plunged 14 percent on Friday, bringing their losses for the week to more than 20 percent.

US President Donald Trump nevertheless called Friday for Huang to be reinstated.

"I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump told reporters.

But Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones has ruled out his return, saying board directors unanimously accepted his resignation.