NEW YORK: Nvidia on Tuesday rejected Jensen Huang's offer to return as CEO, putting to rest for now any possible reinstatement of the celebrated artificial intelligence billionaire and industry evangelist, despite pressure from Silicon Valley and President Donald Trump's support.

The embattled company's board of directors "unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said at the start of Nvidia's quarterly earnings call before yielding to Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who is running the company as a permanent replacement is sought.

The rejection caps a whirlwind few days triggered by Huang's admission to extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman and suspected spy for the country, his stunning ouster and a surprising split in the Trump administration over the fate of the disgraced business leader.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a wholesale cleaning at Nvidia on Sunday, only for Trump to come out in support of Huang's return the next day despite investigations into whether Nvidia had allowed AI chips banned from China to slip through the cracks because of the alleged spy at the center of the controversy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Huang said in a social media post that if the board decided that his return was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and the country, he would be "honored to answer these calls." He acknowledged making "serious mistakes" in his personal life.