HALIFAX: Taiwan's deputy foreign minister warned on Saturday that Prime Minister Mark Carney risks exposing Canada to the very economic coercion he has cautioned against by deepening trade ties with China, saying that Taiwan has learned the hard way that dependence on Beijing comes with consequences.

"We worry. We worry," Chen Ming-chi told The Associated Press in an interview at the Halifax International Security Forum when asked about Carney's efforts to improve relations with China.

Carney has warned that major powers are using economic integration as a weapon, citing U.S. tariffs and China's restrictions on critical minerals. He has urged middle powers to diversify their trade relationships to avoid economic coercion.

Chen praised Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but questioned whether Canada should deepen ties with countries that don't share its democratic values.

"Who do you want to choose as your partners?" he asked.

"You have your own history. You have two Michaels," Chen said, referring to former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, whose ne arly three-year detention in China prompted accusations of hostage diplomacy.