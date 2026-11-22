"We are concerned by this morning's law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," the airline said. "We recognize how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests."

It added that the airline is committed to "treating every guest with dignity and respect."

The arresting officers wore unmarked jackets and khaki pants. The video showed them struggling with someone on the ground as passengers surrounded by rolling suitcases look on.

ICE has stepped up arrests at airports since the summer, especially targeting people who overstayed visas in the past.

Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to see if protocols were followed, and also that it has raised concerns "directly with the appropriate authorities."

The Port of Seattle said in a statement that the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would "engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."