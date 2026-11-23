BANGKOK: The collapse of marathon climate talks in Turkey has renewed questions about reform of their consensus requirement, and galvanised calls for legal action and ambitious side agreements between like-minded countries.

The "conference of the parties" talks, better known as COP31, ended without agreement and two days over schedule on Sunday, as countries deadlocked on fossil fuels, finance, science and carbon-removing technologies.

It was an ignominious end for an unusual dual-presidency shared by Australia and Turkey, and negotiations chair Chris Bowen, who is Australia's climate minister, said it was "very disappointing".

For many observers, the outcome was the inevitable result of a process that has regularly been hamstrung by its insistence on consensus.

"Decision-making that requires every country to agree on every comma is not fit for a climate emergency," said Nikki Reisch, director of the Center of International Environmental Law's climate and energy programme.

Bowen identified the same issue.

"The fundamental root of the problem is that when COP was created, for reasons I understand, it was made consensus only," he said. "That's a very tough ask."

Significant reform

Sunday's collapse has renewed calls for a reform to that consensus-based process, in which any one country, or a small minority, can nix progress.

"It has been clear for years that the COP process is in need of significant reform," wrote former US vice president Al Gore on X.

He urged a "reinvigorated multilateral process that reflects the latest science and represents the will of the majority of the world."

But as Bowen noted, "you also need consensus to change consensus" -- in other words, all countries would have to agree those reforms.

He described that as a "particular challenge," although others might characterise it as simply impossible.

The COP31 talks deadlocked over multiple issues, notably whether the so-called cover decision would mention phasing out planet-warming fossil fuels.