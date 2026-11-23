Critch recreated Trump's trademark forceful handshake, exchanging grips with Carney and McKinney onstage.

Carney also poked fun at Trump's lavish makeover of the Oval Office.

"This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator," Carney said.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has filled the Oval Office with gold accents, gilded decorations and portraits.

The annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner is Canada's version of a Washington political roast, where politicians and journalists trade jokes and insults.

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's relationship with American pop star Katy Perry, joking that Trudeau was doing to a "faded pop princess" what he had done to Canada during his decade in power.

The remark drew criticism online as sexist and demeaning toward Perry.

Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour, a former Supreme Court justice who represents Britain's King Charles III as Canada's head of state, mocked Carney's extensive international travel.

"Do you know the difference between God and Mark Carney? God is everywhere, and Mark Carney is everywhere except in Ottawa where he's supposed to be," she said.