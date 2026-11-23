Democrats are planning a dozen presidential primary debates for what's expected to be a crowded field of 2028 candidates, with the first scheduled for June, the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

The DNC's announcement comes before major candidates have launched campaigns to succeed term-limited Republican President Donald Trump and follows the party's convincing midterm performance, when Democrats flipped both the House and Senate and secured their biggest majority in the new Congress in decades.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement the party is aimed at staying united and helping the eventual nominee win the White House.

"The DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle," he said in an emailed statement.

The debates could play a key role in generating attention for candidates and winnowing the field of possible nominees. Anticipating a large number of presidential hopefuls, the DNC said it will cap participation in each debate to 20 qualifying candidates over two nights, if needed.