LEVES: Right-wing voter Joel Bouvet is worried about France's presidential election next year as he fears his bloc cannot produce a strong enough candidate to compete with top contenders he views as extremist.
As centrist President Emmanuel Macron steps down, opinion polls suggest leading far-right candidate Marine Le Pen will face off against the left's Jean-Luc Melenchon in the second-round runoff.
"It would be a disaster to have the two extremes," 73-year-old Bouvet told AFP at a small political rally this weekend in the northern town of Leves.
"One of them would end up ruling France," he added, alarmed.
Taking centre stage, Bruno Retailleau, the leader of the right-wing Republicans, warned a runoff between both ends of the political spectrum would be unprecedented in Europe's second-largest economy.
"There has not been an election in the last 50 years that has been so decisive as the 2027 presidential vote," said Macron's former interior minister.
"Do we try to come together, to work so that we can unite behind a single candidate, so that we have a small chance of making it to the second round?"
"If we don't, there's no chance at all."
France's top job has, since the end of World War II, largely been held either by the right wing -- today embodied by the Republicans -- or the left. But Macron's win in 2017 ended the bipartisan system, while 2024 snap polls during his second mandate ended in a hung parliament in which Le Pen's National Rally became the single largest party.
'Time is running out'
Melenchon, whose France Unbowed party has actively supported student-led anti-government protests since September, has received increasingly better ratings.
This has spooked the political centre, where four main candidates are in the race. They are Retailleau; David Lisnard, a staunch economic liberal who is mayor of French Riviera resort Cannes, as well as Macron's former centrist prime ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal.
Philippe, Macron's first head of government and the mayor of the northern port city of Le Havre, initially seemed the best bet for beating Le Pen, but he has slipped in the polls.
A survey published on Monday suggested Lisnard was more popular than Philippe -- even if his centrist rival Attal stepped down.
More than 1,000 elected officials in the right-leaning Figaro newspaper last week urged a primary to pick a single presidential contender.
"Time is running out," they wrote.
Macron has been pushing for an even broader coalition spanning from the right to the centre-left to pick a single person, a source close to him earlier this month told AFP.
The centre-left has held its own primary and is fielding member of European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann.
Senate speaker Gerard Larcher is to bring together the four main centrist and right-wing candidates to find a solution.
But Philippe is opposed to any primary, and has instead argued those with the worst ratings should step down.
If all four main candidates run, Lisnard could score 11 percent, ahead of Philippe with 9 percent, and far ahead of Attal and Retailleau with 4 percent, Monday's Toluna Harris Interactive poll indicated.
Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner, a recent addition to the race who says he is neither on the right nor on the left, would also score in the lower single digits, the survey suggested.
'Form of renewal'?
In a sign of Lisnard's rise in the polls, the leader of the New Energy party's photo was splashed across the front pages of France's main newspapers over the weekend.
Mathieu Gallard, of the IPSOS BVA pollster, said that, unlike his rivals, Lisnard had the advantage of not being affected by Macron's unpopularity.
"He can still, in a certain way, embody a form of renewal, whereas for Attal and Philippe it's very complicated, and even partly for Retailleau," he said.
Even if there was no centre-right primary, voters could end up casting a "strategic vote" for the person best placed to make it into a second round against Le Pen, he added.
Gallard said there was little doubt that Le Pen would make the run-off, after she twice qualified to run against Macron in 2017 and 2022, and her party gained ground in parliament.
But "nothing is really settled yet when it comes to the face-off for the second round," he said.