LEVES: Right-wing voter Joel Bouvet is worried about France's presidential election next year as he fears his bloc cannot produce a strong enough candidate to compete with top contenders he views as extremist.

As centrist President Emmanuel Macron steps down, opinion polls suggest leading far-right candidate Marine Le Pen will face off against the left's Jean-Luc Melenchon in the second-round runoff.

"It would be a disaster to have the two extremes," 73-year-old Bouvet told AFP at a small political rally this weekend in the northern town of Leves.

"One of them would end up ruling France," he added, alarmed.

Taking centre stage, Bruno Retailleau, the leader of the right-wing Republicans, warned a runoff between both ends of the political spectrum would be unprecedented in Europe's second-largest economy.

"There has not been an election in the last 50 years that has been so decisive as the 2027 presidential vote," said Macron's former interior minister.

"Do we try to come together, to work so that we can unite behind a single candidate, so that we have a small chance of making it to the second round?"

"If we don't, there's no chance at all."

France's top job has, since the end of World War II, largely been held either by the right wing -- today embodied by the Republicans -- or the left. But Macron's win in 2017 ended the bipartisan system, while 2024 snap polls during his second mandate ended in a hung parliament in which Le Pen's National Rally became the single largest party.