A US Congressional panel has recommended establishing a senior-level channel with India to coordinate contingency planning for the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama, warning that China could turn the process into an international contest over legitimacy.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, in a report to the US Congress, made a strong pitch to recognise the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the sole legitimate authority to identify and recognise the successor to the 14th Dalai Lama.

The report by the bipartisan Commission said China was likely to use coercive tools to shape the outcome of the succession process.

It said that the US Congress should make it a policy not to recognise any successor to the Dalai Lama selected or installed by China.

“To carry out this policy and ensure US government readiness for the Dalai Lama’s succession, Congress should direct the Secretary of State to...establish a senior-level channel with the Government of India for succession contingency planning, including intelligence sharing on Chinese influence operations,” the report said.