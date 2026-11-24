SERANG: Indonesian authorities confirmed Tuesday 26 workers were killed in a fire three days ago at a candy factory where rescuers said most victims died on the second floor trying to reach the emergency exit.

More than 600 rescuers, including soldiers, police officers, Red Cross personnel and volunteers, were searching the burned three-story building for eight more workers missing since the fire Saturday at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district of Banten province near the capital, Jakarta.

Teams focused on the rear of the factory, where debris, lingering smoke and occasional flare-ups complicated recovery efforts, said Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency.

Many victims were found near an access route leading to an emergency staircase close to the area where the fire is believed to have started.

“Most victims were recovered from the factory’s second floor, and many of the remains were severely burned,” said Jajuli, a search-and-rescue worker who uses a single name.

He said workers trying to reach the emergency exit had to navigate corridors and turns, while the staircase’s proximity to the fire may have made escape difficult as flames spread through the building.

Some victims were found clustered together, apparently trapped while attempting to flee. Elevator problems also may have hampered evacuation efforts, he said.

Preliminary examinations showed the remains recovered from the site so far belonged to 26 victims, Banten Police medical chief Commissioner Dr. I Gusti Gede Dharma Arimbawa said.

Seven were men and nine were women, while 10 others were too badly burned for visual identification. DNA samples would be used to match the remains to the list of missing.