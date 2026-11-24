Two Indians and three Nepalese nationals were among 11 people injured on Tuesday when Yemen's Houthi rebels allegedly targeted the largest tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital, authorities said.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said 11 people were injured after a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District came under what it described as a "terrorist attack" by Houthi militia. Those injured included two Saudi nationals, two Indians, three Nepalese and four Egyptians, it said.

The Civil Defence said the relevant authorities immediately responded to the incident, implemented all approved procedures and measures for handling such situations, and took the necessary steps to protect lives and property.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said a tower had been targeted in the financial district and that the relevant authorities were responding at the site.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has urged Indian nationals residing in the country to abide by local rules and regulations.

The Houthis have previously claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh.

(With inputs from PTI)