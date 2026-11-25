Beijing lashed out at the United States on Wednesday for "suppressing" Chinese companies, after a US jury found tech giant Huawei guilty of stealing trade secrets and lying to regulators over its work in Iran.

Huawei, the world's leading telecom equipment manufacturer, has been targeted by US President Donald Trump's administration, and was convicted on Tuesday in a New York federal court after a three-month trial.

The ruling comes at a politically sensitive time for the United States and China, whose leaders sought to project what Trump called a "fantastic" relationship when they met in the Chinese city of Shenzhen last week.

Jurors found Huawei guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts facing it -- including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

China hit back on Wednesday, saying it "firmly opposes the US suppressing and containing Chinese enterprises and firmly supports Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests."

Trump's administration has long alleged a risk of Huawei spying on behalf of the Chinese government, and previously urged countries not to use the company's infrastructure in new 5G mobile networks.

"No person or company is above the law," US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement after the conviction.

"For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft."

'Necessary legal actions'

Huawei rejected the conviction on Wednesday, saying in a statement it was "without legal or factual merit".

"We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," it added.

The jury did, however, acquit Huawei of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, a move the company said it "welcomed", adding that it "confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years".