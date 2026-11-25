BARCELONA: Spanish authorities said nearly 2,000 migrants arrived at Spain's Canary Islands on Tuesday, a record high for migrants reaching the archipelago on a single day.

The islands located off the coast of West Africa saw a surge in arrivals just before Spain holds a national election later this week, when migration will be a major concern for many voters.

Spain's maritime rescue service said that 1,990 people arrived on 15 different boats as search and rescue vessels accompanied one dinghy after another to the small island of El Hierro.

"Sadly, this is a historic day," the Canary Islands' regional leader Fernando Clavijo said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena Ser.

There were around 100 minors among Tuesday's arrivals, including a four-day-old baby that had been born during the journey, Clavijo said.

The Canary Islands, a tourist hotspot for many Europeans drawn to its year-round mild weather, have for years been a key entry point for migrants desperate to reach Europe. The route is also extremely dangerous with thousands dying in the attempted crossing.

Although the islands lie about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from the nearest African coast, many migrants take longer routes to evade security forces. The journeys can last days or weeks, with many boats missing their target and drifting into the open Atlantic.

Over 26,000 people have reached the Canary Islands this year, with half that total coming in November. The previous single-day record was hit just two weeks before, when 1,400 people arrived at Gran Canaria on Nov. 7.

In June, Pope Leo XIV warned people smugglers that they will face God's wrath for exploiting the desperation of migrants when the pontiff visited the islands.

Departures from West Africa are seasonal, and November often sees spikes in numbers as many leave before the ocean becomes rough during winter. The seas have been calm recently, which has contributed to the high number of departures.