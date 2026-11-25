WASHINGTON: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who fought his mistaken deportation, left the U.S. voluntarily for Spain on Tuesday, officials and his attorneys said, in what could bring an end to a defining saga of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Abrego Garcia was arrested in Baltimore in March 2025 and deported to a Salvadoran prison in what an official later called an “administrative error.” His departure to Spain comes after months of legal wrangling as he battled the administration's drive to deport him to Africa.

Both his lawyers and the Trump administration sought to portray the departure as a victory.

“After a protracted fight, Abrego Garcia, on his terms, boarded a flight tonight to Spain. We will always admire his remarkable courage in staring down and defeating a vindictive prosecution instigated by the highest reaches of the Justice Department," said Sean Hecker, an attorney for Abrego Garcia.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday night that he self-deported to Spain as part of a removal order and that he didn't receive any incentives and won't be allowed back in to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a post on X that he was “delighted” about Abrego Garcia's departure, listing off a familiar litany of allegations for why he should be deported, including that he was a gang member, an accusation Abrego Garcia has repeatedly denied.

But Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, another attorney for Abrego Garcia, called this a temporary departure as he “waits out the end of this administration." He said Abrego Garcia has many options to return to U.S.

“We don’t expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritize reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland," he said.

A judge told Abrego Garcia to self-deport by Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the case.