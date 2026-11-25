Poland will soon create a no-fly zone near the Ukrainian border, a deputy defence minister announced on Wednesday, after several incursions into its airspace it blamed on Russia.

Poland backs Ukraine in its near five-year conflict with Russia and has repeatedly accused Moscow of seeking to target Kyiv's supporters with drone incursions and other methods.

The no-fly zone is intended to allow Polish forces to quickly identify any Russian military aircraft and shoot them down if necessary.

"An ordinance is already being prepared by the government and should enter into force at the end of December or the beginning of January," Cezary Tomczyk told reporters.

Officials said on Tuesday a Russian reconnaissance drone briefly entered Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine overnight.

And last week, three Russian missiles landed inside Poland, sparking outrage in Warsaw and a pledge of support from the NATO military alliance.