LONDON: Two men have been charged with burglary at the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine, police said Wednesday.

The Norfolk Police force says Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. They are due in court later Wednesday.

Police officers were called Monday evening to reported "suspicious activity" at an address on the royal family's rural Sandringham estate in eastern England. After a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

No royals were on the property at the time.

William and Kate's Kensington Palace office declined to comment on security matters.

Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house on the Sandringham estate, was a wedding present to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

William and Kate use the secluded red brick Georgian mansion about 110 miles (171 kilometers) north of London as a country residence on weekends. The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their "forever home."

Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years.