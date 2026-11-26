BUNIA: The fast-moving Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has topped 12,000 confirmed cases, government data showed Thursday, as fighting between rebels and the army disrupts efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history and nearly half the 12,021 people confirmed to have the virus have died, according to data from Congo's Ministry of Health. It is also the deadliest of Congo's 17 outbreaks and is on track to surpass the death toll from the West African outbreak that killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016.

The outbreak declared in May is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment. Response teams are battling armed conflict, poor roads and violence from residents fueled by mistrust and misinformation.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of people who are sick or have died from the disease. Containing the disease requires quickly identifying and treating patients in isolation, monitoring people who may have been exposed and safely burying the dead.