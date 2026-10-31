Congo's Ebola deaths top 5,000 as fear of continent-wide spread mounts

BUNIA: Deaths in Congo's Ebola outbreak have topped 5,000 as the country grapples with the relentless spread of the disease and cases are recorded in other African countries, the latest government data on Saturday shows.

Data from the Congolese Ministry of Health showed that the disease has killed 5,026 people out of 10,351 infected, at a nearly 50% lethality rate. The surge is sparking concerns among experts regarding the authorities' ability to contain the deadly virus.

The latest outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was declared in mid-May, catching authorities by surprise. They have since struggled to manage it.

It is already the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, second only to a two-year-long West Africa outbreak between 2014 and 2016, which killed 11,000 people across multiple countries.

"It is a very tragic milestone because it is just not a number," said Dr. Patrick Otim, a programme area manager with the World Health Organization. "It is families and communities that have been devastated by this outbreak. The number also shows the severity of this outbreak."

2,788 people have recovered from the virus so far. The Bundibugyo virus has no known vaccine or treatment, but health workers treat patients based on symptoms.

One-third of people who have died did not get to receive any care

Since May, the disease has spread to 67 out of the country's 178 health zones in eight of 26 provinces. Fifty of the affected 67 health zones have active cases.