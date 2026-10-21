Ebola has spread from Congo to four other countries. A look at where things stand

ABUJA: Ebola disease from the fast-moving outbreak in Congo has now spread to four other countries, including two where it's active. It has spread farther across Africa than any previous Ebola outbreak, reaching three regions.

Nigeria on Tuesday became the latest country affected by the outbreak, which was first declared in eastern Congo in mid-May. Caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus for which there's no approved vaccine or drug, the outbreak has killed at least 4,600 of the 9,500 people infected in Congo.

The World Health Organization has said it is the fastest-growing outbreak of Ebola in history. In Africa, it's been recorded in the central, western and eastern regions.

A recurring problem in the spread in Africa is what appears to be lax surveillance efforts as most of the first cases were confirmed long after people started showing symptoms or after traveling.

Here is where things stand in other countries affected by this Ebola outbreak: