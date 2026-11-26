CAIRO: Egyptian authorities said Thursday they detained a speeding driver suspected of causing a fuel tanker to overturn on a major highway around Cairo, triggering a massive fire during rush hour that killed at least 31 people.

The inferno on Wednesday evening stunned even a country where deadly accidents are common on highways that are often poorly regulated. Videos showed huge pillars of flame from the tanker and from more than two dozen other vehicles that had caught fire, strewn across the multilane Ring Road. Drivers fled their trapped vehicles in panic to escape the blaze.

"It was God's hellfire on the Ring Road," said Salah Ahmed, a driver for one of the thousands of public microbuses that carry commuters on the Ring Road. He said he was on the highway when the tanker burst into flames but was held back by the traffic, which saved his life.

"People are still in shock," he said Thursday.

An Associated Press video Thursday showed the charred span of overpasses with piles of soot and ash lining the roadway, even as morning rush-hour traffic returned. Scorch marks covered the metal railings, and a high-voltage electricity line lay twisted on the ground.

The Ring Road encircles the Egyptian capital, linking its center with surrounding towns and the array of suburbs that have been constructed in the desert over the past decades, an urban conglomeration home to between 20 million and 30 million people.

But the network of overpasses, bridges and expressways is notoriously decrepit and chaotic with pedestrians on the sides of the road, minibuses and trucks entering unexpectedly, and many speeding drivers, with little monitoring.