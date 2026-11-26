CAIRO: Leading Iranian rights activist and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Mehdi Mahmoudian was arrested at his home in Tehran on Wednesday, a friend and Europe-based activist told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The reasons for the arrest of Mahmoudian, who was one of the screenwriters of the Iranian drama “It Was Just an Accident, " were not clear and there was no official statement from Iranian authorities. Mahmoudian’s personal social media channel on Telegram said agents had arrived at his home on Wednesday, detained him and seized his electronic devices. His detention was also reported on Wednesday by reformist news outlet Emtedad.

Hosein Razzagh, a friend of Mahmoudian and an Iranian activist based in Europe, told the AP he last spoke with Mahmoudian by phone at around 2-3 a.m. Wednesday about a death penalty case linked to the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. He said the screenwriter later didn’t answer his phone, and that witnesses reported that more than a dozen armed agents had raided his home, detained him and taken away his electronic devices.

The 2022 protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police over allegedly not wearing her headscarf correctly. The monthslong crackdown on the protests left hundreds of people dead and thousands detained.