MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president has blasted the US Drug Enforcement Administration after it set up anonymous tip lines in the country, accusing American officials of "interference" and not doing enough to fight fentanyl and corruption inside their own borders.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, in harsh comments Thursday, read excerpts from a new investigation by The Associated Press revealing how the DEA allowed at least 1.4 million counterfeit fentanyl pills to go unseized as it spent eight months tracking a drug trafficking ring flooding the Southwest with deadly drugs.

"The DEA has plenty of work to do in its own country. A lot," Sheinbaum said, pointing to the AP report. "The first thing it should do is investigate corruption in the United States linked to organized crime, or what they call terrorist groups."

Sheinbaum's angry response comes less than 24 hours after DEA Administrator Terry Cole announced the tip lines on his X account, encouraging Mexicans to denounce members of criminal networks in Sinaloa state, the corrupt officials who support them and people who launder money to finance narcoterrorism.

"Your information matters. Your identity and your safety matter," Cole said, specifying that tips submitted via Signal, WhatsApp and email would be handled confidentially.

US steps up pressure on Mexico

The United States has stepped up pressure on Mexico to fight the cartels and has even offered to deploy troops on Mexican soil, something Sheinbaum has ruled out while maintaining that there will be security cooperation with Washington, "but without subordination."

On Nov. 20, Mexican military forces captured drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias "El Chapo Isidro," a key ally of a Sinaloa cartel faction who was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Mexico requested Washington's support for the operation, and the United States sent a drone to help gather information about the drug lord's whereabouts.

The US has requested Meza Flores' extradition, but Mexican Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said he will be tried in Mexico.