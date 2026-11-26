The Nepal government has initiated the process of declaring 213 Indian nationals, who went missing in the August flash floods in the Trishuli-Bhote Koshi river system, presumed dead.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published the list of the missing Indian nationals on its website, inviting objections and suggestions for additions, deletions or corrections to the details, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The embassy has asked family members of those still missing to submit any concerns or proposed amendments to the list by December 2.

They can contact the embassy through the email address eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or its helpline number +9779851316807, it said.

Following the completion of the consultation process, the Nepal government will finalise the list and formally issue the declaration of death, according to the embassy.

The Indian Embassy will subsequently initiate the process of obtaining death certificates for the missing persons from the local authorities in Nepal.

During this process, family members may be asked to furnish additional information and documents. The embassy said it would provide further updates in the coming days.

The flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26 killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing, according to the NDRRMA.

The Bhotekoshi River, which originates in the Himalayan border region and flows southwards, carried the floodwaters downstream, destroying homes, vehicles, roads and bridges. Several hydropower projects were also damaged in the disaster.

(With inputs from PTI)