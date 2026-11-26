SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited facilities that produce nuclear ingredients and called for building more nuclear weapons, days after ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to meet during his recent visit to Asia.

Experts say Kim likely wants to show off his evolving nuclear arsenal, the backbone of his authoritarian rule, and reaffirm his rejection of any future talks on dismantling his nuclear program.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that Kim inspected two nuclear materials production factories, one newly inaugurated and the other being expanded. KCNA photos showed Kim and senior military officials walking between dense rows of what appeared to be centrifuges used to produce weapons-grade uranium and touring halls displaying what were believed to be warheads. Some of the images were blurred.

KCNA said Kim visited a nuclear-powered equipment production base and a nuclear research institute as well on Wednesday.

North Korea has disclosed a uranium enrichment site a few times since it showed one at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex to visiting American scholars in 2010. North Korea didn't say where the nuclear materials production factories that Kim visited this week are located. In June, when North Korea disclosed parts of a uranium enrichment site while reporting on Kim's visit there, outside experts assessed it was likely an additional uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon.