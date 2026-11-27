WELLINGTON: The final vote count in New Zealand's election published Friday showed neither the right-wing incumbents nor the left-wing opposition bloc won enough seats to form a majority, giving a centrist party new to Parliament the balance of power in deciding the shape of the next government.

It left conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon the only leader with a viable path to victory, but he faces the prospect of fraught negotiations with three divergent minor parties who will seek deep policy concessions to secure their support.

Endorsement from all three would be necessary to break the election deadlock and return Luxon's center-right National party for a second term in office.

The election on Nov. 7 was the tightest vote in years, and the conservative bloc finished the night with a wafer-thin majority. But after counting 400,000 so-called special votes, including those cast by New Zealanders living abroad, the Electoral Commission said Friday that National had lost two seats, finishing with 40.

The right-wing parties now have a collective 65 seats in a 130-seat parliament, one short of the 66 needed for a majority government. The left-wing opposition, led by the Labour party's Chris Hipkins, won 58 seats, up by one from election night. Labour itself won 36 of those seats.

The figures leave a new entrant to Parliament, the Opportunity party — an unaligned centrist group that won seven seats — with the ultimate power to propel Luxon to power. Opportunity's support wouldn't be enough to install a left-wing government, Hipkins admitted on Friday in an apparent concession of defeat.

Incumbent prime minister says he will form a government, but it won't be easy

Luxon said Friday that he was confident he could form a government with Opportunity and his traditional partners, the libertarian ACT and the populist NZ First. However, his route to power is not simple because some of Opportunity's socially liberal, technocratic and pro-environment values are at odds with the policies of parties on the right.