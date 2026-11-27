KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the US stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington, as new questions emerged about Europe's future financial commitments to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the US to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a peace deal.

The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin "my friend" at a recent summit in China as "strange" because the Russian leader is "an aggressor and a killer."

"He can't be a friend," Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening the statement to someone calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II.

Trump on Thursday again defended his comments about his relationship with Putin. "We want to make a deal. We want to stop the killing," Trump said.

"I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you!' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin," he said. Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, he added: "The biggest problem with that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other."