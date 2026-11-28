Canada's Supreme Court on Friday ruled a Quebec law banning a range of public officials from wearing religious symbols at work was largely valid, settling a landmark case that tested Canada's constitution.

The court upheld the controversial law with one exception, ruling provincial lawmakers should be allowed to wear religious symbols in the legislature.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that the law, known as Bill 21, "is rooted in Quebec's legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the (secularism) of the state in a free and democratic society."

The Quebec case was also a major test of how far provinces can go in defying provisions of the federal constitution by invoking the so-called "notwithstanding clause."

That clause, a quirk of Canada's legal system, effectively allows provincial governments to pass laws that may breach Canada's constitution, known as the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Predominantly French-speaking Quebec preemptively invoked the "notwithstanding clause" when passing its secularism bill, anticipating it would be challenged over constitutional protections guaranteeing freedom of religion and expression.

Conservative-led provinces have also invoked the clause to defend legislation relating to transgender youth.

In 2023, Saskatchewan used the clause to pass a law requiring schools to obtain parental consent before changing the pronouns used for children under 16.

Alberta has also invoked the clause in relation to laws banning transgender girls from participating in female sports and restricting hormone therapy for individuals under 16.

Opponents of the Quebec bill immediately condemned the court's decision, saying it raised questions about the sanctity of rights within Canada's federal system.