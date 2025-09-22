Canada tables new bill protecting places of worship, community centres; Indian-origin groups welcome move

CHANDIGARH: Nearly a year after pro-Khalistan protestors violently attacked the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, a new bill has been tabled by the Canadian Government to combat hate crimes targeting identity groups including those based on religion.

Amid rising cases of anti-semitism, islamophobia, homophobia and transphobia, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser recently introduced the Combating Hate Act. The legislation intends to amend the Criminal Code to make outlaw intimidation and obstruction of people who want to access schools, community centres, places of worship and other places of community gathering. The legislation also makes hate-crimes a specific offence and ensures that offenders are held accountable.

This would include, for example, deliberately blocking doors, driveways, or roads that are used to get to religious or cultural centres. The offence would be punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, or two years less a day for less serious offences.

The proposed intimidation and obstruction offences would protect buildings or structures that are primarily used for religious worship (synagogues, mosques, churches, temples and gurdwaras) or cemeteries. The primarily used by an “identifiable group”, for administrative, social, cultural, or sports activity purposes, as an educational institution, or as a seniors’ residence.