Khalistani extremists using Canada as base to promote violence in India: Canadian intelligence agency

NEW DELHI: In what could be seen as a sobering assessment in New Delhi, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has officially acknowledged that a “small group” of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) continue to pose an active threat not just to Canada, but to global stability, particularly in India.

In its 2024 annual report submitted to the Canadian Parliament, CSIS identified these individuals as part of a broader category known as politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE). According to the agency, PMVE encompasses actions aimed at creating new political systems or radically altering existing ones through violence.

“Only a small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists because they continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India,” it said.

This is a rare but candid admission by Canada’s top intelligence body, reflecting mounting concerns that Canadian soil is being exploited to support foreign extremist agendas, especially to target India.