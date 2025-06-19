Khalistani extremists using Canada as base to promote violence in India: Canadian intelligence agency

NEW DELHI: In what could be seen as a sobering assessment in New Delhi, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has officially acknowledged that a “small group” of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) continue to pose an active threat not just to Canada, but to global stability, particularly in India.
In its 2024 annual report submitted to the Canadian Parliament, CSIS identified these individuals as part of a broader category known as politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE). According to the agency, PMVE encompasses actions aimed at creating new political systems or radically altering existing ones through violence.
“Only a small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists because they continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India,” it said.
This is a rare but candid admission by Canada’s top intelligence body, reflecting mounting concerns that Canadian soil is being exploited to support foreign extremist agendas, especially to target India.
The report notes that since the 1980s, Canada has witnessed sustained efforts by Khalistani actors seeking to carve out an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, from Punjab and that some among them are willing to use violent means to achieve their aim.
Although CSIS confirmed that no CBKE-linked attacks were recorded on Canadian soil in 2024, it warned that the threat remains very much alive.
“Ongoing involvement in violent activities by CBKEs continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests,” the agency stated, calling for the need for vigilance even in the absence of domestic incidents.
Beyond the Khalistani issue, the report also offered a broader snapshot of global extremism and its ripple effects in Canada. CSIS highlighted its role in identifying and supporting the government’s listing of terrorist organisations. Among notable developments, the agency pointed out that Samidoun — the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network — was officially designated a terrorist entity in October 2024. Just two months later, the Yemen-based group Ansarallah, popularly known as the Houthis, was also added to Canada’s list of terrorist entities.
The report underscored the Houthis’ aggressive behavior, especially in the Red Sea, where the group was responsible for numerous attacks on maritime vessels. CSIS noted that the group is closely linked to the IRGC-Qods Force and Hezbollah, both of which are already classified as terrorist entities in Canada.