WASHINGTON: The US military denied Friday any issues with its computer security following media reports that the Air Force's cloud based system was hacked, in what would be the latest high profile breach of US digital infrastructure in recent weeks.

Asked whether the Air Force's Cloud One platform had been hacked, the Pentagon did not specifically deny that the system had been breached.

Instead, a Defense Department official told AFP late Friday that "The Department of War's systems are safe, secure, and managed 24-7 by the best experts and teams in the world. We will continue to maintain all mission-critical operations and applications."

"As a matter of policy and operations security, the Department of War does not comment on the status of our networks," a Defense Department official said earlier on Friday.

NBC News, a major US broadcaster, reported Friday citing an unnamed US official, that the cloud platform had been breached and that an attack "could have exposed sensitive military information."

The breach was first reported by Reuters earlier Friday.

Federal News Network, which specializes in covering US federal agencies, also confirmed the breach, citing a "person familiar with the incident."