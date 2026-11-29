TEL AVIV: Talks between Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot ended without an agreement Sunday to bridge their "profound differences", despite a last-minute offer from the incumbent for a rotating premiership.

During two hours of talks in Tel Aviv, the two men tried to tackle their deep divide after last month's inconclusive elections. Eisenkot, tasked with forming the next government, has pledged to do so by the December 6 deadline.

After a security briefing, "the two then turned to discuss the formation of a national unity government", Netanyahu's Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party said in a joint statement.

The meeting "took place in a serious atmosphere, with both sides striving to overcome the profound differences separating them," they added.

But they made no mention of any progress nor indicated plans for a follow-up meeting.

According to Israeli media, Eisenkot told Netanyahu that he would not abandon members of his bloc to form a coalition with him, but invited him to join them later if he wished.

The parties' negotiating teams also cancelled a scheduled meeting, Israeli media said.

Netanyahu's coalition offer constitutes an about-face from Israel's longest-serving leader, who has previously rejected such an option. Some of his opponents dismissed the proposal.

But Eisenkot offered to hold the meeting on Sunday to see if Likud was "serious".

The elections in late October left neither of Israel's two main political blocs with a majority, but Eisenkot was requested to form a government by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu, but he is hemmed in by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises required to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board.