Niger's military government has announced sanctions -- including the withdrawal of licences -- against a major Chinese oil company and its subsidiaries that it says failed to keep commitments to boost production.

The military authorities, who seized power in a coup in 2023, said in a statement read on national television late Saturday that China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) had missed a deadline to honour an accord made in May to increase oil production and exports.

Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangaré said a 45 day deadline for CNPC and two subsidiaries was set on October 13. "At the end of that period, there has been no significant progress in implementing the commitments made," Sangaré added.

The Niger government and the companies have been in dispute for two years and in 2025 a number of company executives and workers were expelled.

In the latest dispute, Niger had demanded that CNPC bring back to banks in Niger the revenues from oil exports since 2024 that the government estimated at more than $5 billion and giving more jobs to local workers who should get salary increases.

It also demanded the reopening of two projects in the Agadem region in the northeast of the country.

"Faced with this inertia, the Niger state is compelled to take measures," Sangaré said.

These include penalties for the failure to repatriate export earnings and the withdrawal of all Agadem oil fields that have not been exploited, he said.

Niger will no longer cover the maintenance costs of a major pipeline that takes oil to neighbouring Benin and is run by the CNPC subsidiary West African Oil Pipeline Company (WAPCO).

The minister said Niger would also now "charge a fee" for the use of the pipeline that carries crude to the Soraz refinery in which CNPC is the majority shareholder.