SEOUL: South Korea's spy agency denied on Sunday that it had offered to provide China with intelligence on Taiwan in exchange for the release of a South Korean held by Beijing.

It follows local reports that the South's National Intelligence Service (NIS) had offered to halt its counterintelligence activities against China and share intelligence on Taiwan with Beijing to secure the informant's release.

"The NIS is making efforts to secure the release of a South Korean national detained in China," the spy agency said in a statement to AFP.

"Claims that China, during negotiations, proposed that the NIS cease its counterintelligence activities targeting China as a condition for their release are false," it said.

"The NIS has never offered to provide China with intelligence on Taiwan in exchange for the release," it added.

The denial follows a report by broadcaster TV Chosun on Thursday that the agency had offered to provide intelligence on "a third country" and suspend its counterintelligence activities targeting China to secure the release of an informant who was reportedly arrested in late 2023.

"The deal was said to have fallen through after US intelligence authorities discovered that the 'third country' in question was Taiwan and raised objections," the report said, citing unnamed officials.