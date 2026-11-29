The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis warned civilians to evacuate a Yemeni port on Sunday, prompting the Iran-backed group to threaten a swathe of Saudi targets in retaliation.

The coalition has made a string of similar announcements in recent weeks, warning civilians in Houthi-controlled territory to evacuate ahead of presumed strikes.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate Ras Isa port, as shown on the location map, for their safety," spokesperson Turki al-Malki posted on X, along with a picture of the port.

Minutes later, the Houthis threatened to strike back against Saudi ports, including Jeddah, along the Red Sea coast.

"The armed forces announce that the port of Jeddah and all enemy Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targeted by our forces," military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X, urging their immediate evacuation.

The coalition warning came hours after it said it shot down a ballistic missile targeting the kingdom's capital Riyadh.

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting Saudi Arabia almost daily in response to strikes on areas under their control.

The coalition is fighting in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government, in a long-running conflict that lay quiet for years before reigniting in July.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh," the coalition spokesperson wrote on X.