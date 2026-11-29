DHAKA: Bangladeshi ruling party supporters have clashed with the supporters of a deposed former prime minister, leaving two people dead and scores injured, as the country's political tensions continue, police and media reports said Sunday.

The violence took place at Zajira point in Shariatpur district in central Bangladesh between supporters of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a student-led mass uprising, ending her 15-year rule. She fled to India.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Hasina said earlier this month that she would return to the country at any cost, and even the threat of death could not prevent her. She said she would return on Dec. 16.

Prothom Alo, the country's leading Bengali-language daily, reported Sunday that the two dead men were supporters of Hasina, and at least two of the injured suffered bullet wounds. At least a dozen motorbikes were torched at the scene, said local police officials.

Separately, thousands of supporters of Hasina rallied Sunday at her ancestral home in Gopalganj, demanding Hasina's safe return from India. They blocked a highway while security officials, including paramilitary border guards, stood nearby.