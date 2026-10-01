Breturn?: Wary European Union waits for actions, not words from the UK

BRUSSELS: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham may have shifted the dial by floating a return for his country to the European Union.

But after a rollercoaster decade since the Brexit vote, the UK rejoining is only a distant prospect and Brussels is waiting first to see what London wants next.

"It's positive. It improves the tone," one EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP. "But we're not going to change our approach because there's nice music in the background."

Burnham -- who took power in July -- this week broke a taboo for a British premier by opening the door to the UK's possible return to the fold.

Smashing through red lines set by his cautious predecessor Keir Starmer, the former mayor of Manchester said potential options might include staying as is, joining the EU's customs union or single market, or eventually going "all the way".

The positive vibes from the new UK leader drew a warm response from several of his European counterparts.

"Welcome back," quipped French President Emmanuel Macron in English.

"If the British want to come back and if the prime minister is moving in that direction, I think that is very good news both for his country and for Europeans," he said.

But the official response in Brussels was far more cautious.

"It is for the UK government to set out how it wishes to develop its relationship with the EU going forward," said European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari.

"We remain open to engaging on the options it may put forward."

After dealing with six different prime ministers in a decade, diplomats in Brussels have grown wary of putting too much stock in their grand words.

"Yes," replied one succinctly, when asked if there was frustration at yet another fresh start from the UK.