Putin says Modi has 'very good ideas' for mutually acceptable Ukraine peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "very good ideas" for finding a mutually acceptable solution to the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at every meeting between the two leaders.

Putin made the remarks on Thursday while addressing the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, according to state-run TASS news agency.

“As for Prime Minister Modi’s position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian president said Modi "brings up these matters at every meeting we have and takes a keen interest in them".

"He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions," Putin added.

The remarks came days after Putin and Modi held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month. During the meeting, Putin briefed Modi on the situation in Ukraine and ongoing peace initiatives.