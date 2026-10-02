Putin says Modi has 'very good ideas' for mutually acceptable Ukraine peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "very good ideas" for finding a mutually acceptable solution to the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at every meeting between the two leaders.
Putin made the remarks on Thursday while addressing the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, according to state-run TASS news agency.
“As for Prime Minister Modi’s position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.
The Russian president said Modi "brings up these matters at every meeting we have and takes a keen interest in them".
"He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions," Putin added.
The remarks came days after Putin and Modi held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month. During the meeting, Putin briefed Modi on the situation in Ukraine and ongoing peace initiatives.
Ahead of the summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said Russia would welcome India's efforts to help end the conflict, noting that Moscow's approach was aligned with New Delhi's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.
Putin also praised India's cultural diversity and unity during his address on Wednesday. “India cannot fail to amaze with its scale and diversity," he said.
"Few people know this, but Mr. Modi told me that of the 1.5 billion people, 600 million Indians speak their native language, Hindi, while most speak their own languages, and they all live together — amazing," he said.
"There is something unique about Indian culture that can certainly serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist. It is certainly something to learn from,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)