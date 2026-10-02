UAE presidential adviser calls Flydubai attack "dangerous terrorist act", lauds Indian pilot

United Arab Emirates Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash has described the cockpit attack aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv as a “dangerous terrorist act,” and praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his role in preventing a potentially catastrophic outcome.

Gargash said Machchhar “deserves every bit of appreciation” for demonstrating courage and responsibility after he was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot during Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday.

“His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” Gargash posted on X. He also cautioned against speculation, saying that “vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism.”

The flight, carrying 174 people, including 27 children, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident occurred. According to reports, the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar with a knife inside the cockpit, causing the aircraft to plunge nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

Other crew members and passengers reportedly intervened and overpowered the attacker, restoring the control of the aircraft. The plane was subsequently diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely in Tabuk.

The co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, was arrested after the landing.