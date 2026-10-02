Smit Machchhar: Boy from Gujarat who prefers to fly high

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government was quick to respond to the bravery of Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar, as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced Vishishtha Gujarat Garima Award for him on Thursday. Patel celebrated Machchhar’s “humanitarian act” and said he brought pride to Gujarat and India.

Patel said that the captain continued to display “indomitable courage” despite being injured in the alleged cockpit attack and helped save the lives of 174 passengers. “The entire world is saluting the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar. … This is truly inspiring and commendable,” Patel said.

The international praise for Machchhar, which includes appreciation from US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Ministe Benjamin Netanyahu, has brought his Gujarat connection into focus.

Machchhar, who is now in his mid-30s, hails from Wadhwan in Surendranagar district, while his in-laws reside in Savarkundla in Amreli district. His family is now settled in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

His brother-in-law Hiren Jogi said that the family was relieved after receiving updates about Machchhar’s condition and expressed pride in the captain’s actions during the emergency. “The courage Smit displayed while saving the lives of 174 passengers during the incident is truly commendable. He is currently undergoing treatment. We have spoken with his father-in-law, who is my uncle, to get updates about the incident,” Jogi said.