Smit Machchhar's kin relieved after health update following FlyDubai stabbing; captain wins global praise

AHMEDABAD: The family of FlyDubai captain Smit Machchhar in Gujarat's Savarkundla has expressed relief over his survival after he was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot while flying to Israel.

Speaking to the media, his brother-in-law, Hiren Jogi, described the captain's actions as extraordinary and said the family was relieved he survived the attack.

"The courage Smit displayed while saving 174 passengers during yesterday's incident is truly commendable. He is my brother-in-law, and he is currently undergoing treatment. We have also spoken with his father-in-law, who is my uncle, to get updates about the incident," Jogi said.

The family further revealed that Machchhar had previously worked with Indian airline SpiceJet for more than 11 years before joining FlyDubai in June 2022.

Smit Machchhar reportedly saved passengers and crew members from a potential mid-air disaster after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him with a knife aboard a flight travelling from Dubai to Israel.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar fought back, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, reportedly averting a tragedy involving around 180 people. Most passengers were Israeli nationals.

Israeli officials reportedly identified the accused co-pilot as an Omani citizen. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar's courage, saying, "My salute to the Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster."

Netanyahu said Machchhar had saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals, and wished him a speedy recovery. "He is a true hero," he added.