Smit Machchhar's kin relieved after health update following FlyDubai stabbing; captain wins global praise

AHMEDABAD: The family of FlyDubai captain Smit Machchhar in Gujarat's Savarkundla has expressed relief over his survival after he was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot while flying to Israel.
Speaking to the media, his brother-in-law, Hiren Jogi, described the captain's actions as extraordinary and said the family was relieved he survived the attack.
"The courage Smit displayed while saving 174 passengers during yesterday's incident is truly commendable. He is my brother-in-law, and he is currently undergoing treatment. We have also spoken with his father-in-law, who is my uncle, to get updates about the incident," Jogi said.
The family further revealed that Machchhar had previously worked with Indian airline SpiceJet for more than 11 years before joining FlyDubai in June 2022.
Smit Machchhar reportedly saved passengers and crew members from a potential mid-air disaster after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him with a knife aboard a flight travelling from Dubai to Israel.
Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar fought back, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, reportedly averting a tragedy involving around 180 people. Most passengers were Israeli nationals.
Israeli officials reportedly identified the accused co-pilot as an Omani citizen. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar's courage, saying, "My salute to the Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster."
Netanyahu said Machchhar had saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals, and wished him a speedy recovery. "He is a true hero," he added.
From textile engineering to cockpit: How aviation became his calling
Interestingly, becoming a pilot was never Machchhar's childhood ambition. Coming from a family traditionally engaged in the textile business, he initially pursued textile engineering with the intention of joining and managing the family enterprise.
However, an aviation seminar he attended at around 19 years of age changed the course of his career.
Recalling his journey during a podcast hosted by YouTube channel named CS Jalak Mehta last October, Machchhar said he had initially planned to study management and eventually take over the family business.
"After completing my schooling, I studied textile engineering because I wanted to continue the family business. I was also considering pursuing management studies. However, during that period, I attended an aviation seminar, and that was when the idea of becoming a pilot first came to my mind," he recalled.
The seminar sparked his interest in aviation, prompting him to pursue a career in flying despite limited awareness about professional pilot training among ordinary families at the time.
His decision initially worried his mother, who was concerned about the risks associated with the profession. However, his father understood his determination, researched pilot-training opportunities and extended the financial and emotional support required to help him pursue his ambition.
New Zealand training to 9,750 flying hours
Machchhar subsequently travelled to New Zealand to obtain his Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). Interestingly, before leaving India, he had never travelled abroad and had flown as a passenger only once or twice.
He completed the demanding technical training, familiarisation flights and mandatory flying hours required to qualify as a commercial pilot.
Recalling his early aviation career, he said his first commercial flight was between Bengaluru and Delhi.
Following his return to India, Machchhar joined SpiceJet, where he served for more than 11 years, gaining extensive experience as a commander and line-training captain. During his tenure, he accumulated more than 9,500 flying hours, including over 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command.
Subsequently, he joined FlyDubai in June 2022 as a direct-entry captain.
According to his professional profile on LinkedIn, Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with approximately 9,750 flying hours on Boeing 737 aircraft, including the 737 MAX.
Beyond operating commercial flights, he has also been involved in pilot training, assessments and mentoring, helping prepare younger pilots for the demands of aviation.
From initially planning to enter his family's textile business to becoming an experienced Boeing captain, Machchhar's journey has taken an extraordinary turn, with his courageous response to the mid-air attack now drawing international attention.