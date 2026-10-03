Brazilians will vote in a highly polarized presidential race on Sunday. Here's what to know

Electronic voting machines

Brazil holds general elections every four years, and voting is mandatory. Those who fail to cast a ballot without justification face a small fine.

On Sunday, Brazilians will choose a president, state and federal representatives as well as governors and some senators. Elections for mayors and city councilors are also held every four years, but in different years.

Almost 160 million eligible voters will use electronic voting machines to punch in the digits corresponding to their candidates, preparing number-heavy lists.

Brazilian authorities adopted electronic voting machines in the 1990s to combat fraud. In earlier local elections, ballot boxes were stuffed or stolen, and paper ballots were routinely falsified, according to Brazil's electoral authority. The country held no direct presidential elections between 1960 and 1989, a period that included military rule from 1964 to 1985.

Now, results are reported mere hours after polls close.

In the lead-up to the 2022 vote, Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly cast unfounded doubts on Brazil's electronic voting system. No significant fraud has ever been detected.

A historically popular leader tries for a fourth term

Lula, who got his start as a union worker and has a missing pinky finger following an accident in a factory when he was 19, has at times inspired cult-like devotion. He spent more than a year in prison on corruption convictions that were later annulled before winning a third nonconsecutive term in 2022.

Former US President Barack Obama once called him "the world's most popular politician." But during his current term, Lula's approval ratings fell as low as 24%, one of his lowest levels.

Voters' concerns about crime and the cost of living could hurt him at the ballot box. He has promised to ensure Brazilians are the ones to benefit from the country's rare minerals and resources, protect the Amazon rainforest and continue his flagship welfare program Bolsa Familia.