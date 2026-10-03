North Korea fires ballistic missile after Seoul's apology demand

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile, Seoul's military said Saturday, days after demanding an apology for a blast that wounded three South Korean soldiers in the DMZ that it blames on the North.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility for last month's explosion inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) and called South Korea "despicable" on Friday, undercutting overtures by Seoul's civilian leadership seeking a return to dialogue.

Early Saturday, "our military detected a ballistic missile launched from the Wonsan area of North Korea toward the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

"South Korea, the US, and Japan are maintaining a robust defense posture through close information sharing regarding North Korean ballistic missiles," it said, adding the missile flew more than 700 kilometres (435 miles).

Seoul and the US-led United Nations Command found that last month's explosion inside the DMZ, the heavily mined buffer dividing the two Koreas since their 1953 armistice, was caused by North Korean mines laid on the South side of the border.