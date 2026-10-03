Russia strikes another major bridge in Ukraine's capital

KYIV: A Russian strike targeted a major bridge in Kyiv, its mayor said Saturday, in another attack on Ukrainian infrastructure that has brought traffic chaos to the capital.

The attack on the Northern Bridge, which followed a drone alert, came a day after the Southern Bridge was hit in a wave of strikes that city officials say is "tearing Kyiv apart".

The grinding conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has largely focused on ground fighting in the east, with Kyiv mostly spared from the devastation wrought near the frontline.

"Northern Bridge has been hit," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Saturday. "Emergency services are heading to the scene."