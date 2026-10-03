Russian attacks kill six in Ukraine and damage Kyiv's Northern Bridge

KYIV: Russian attacks in Ukraine killed at least six people and damaged Kyiv's Northern Bridge, suspending traffic and causing tailbacks for a third day in Moscow's latest effort to disrupt life in the Ukrainian capital.

The strike came after two days of Russian assaults forced the full or partial closure of three of Kyiv's six road bridges over the Dnipro River. Previously, Russia has hit apartment blocks, supermarket warehouses, gas stations and data centers, among other targets.

Russia invaded its neighbor more than four and a half years ago, and there are no concrete signs that a peace settlement might be possible. Fighting along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (780-mile) front line snaking through northern, eastern and southern Ukraine has been virtually deadlocked in recent months.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said the strike on the bridge damaged the road surface and trolleybus cables, forcing traffic to be suspended. He later said two people were wounded in the attack, one of whom was briefly hospitalized.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday confirmed it was behind the latest attack, claiming the bridge is used to "facilitate troop movements and the logistics of military cargo deliveries" for Ukraine's armed forces.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the moment of impact as vehicles crossed the bridge, including footage purportedly recorded by a driver's dashcam.