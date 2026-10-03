US and Australia suspend consular services in Brazil ahead of election citing security concerns

RIO DE JANEIRO: U.S. consular services and the Australian embassy in Brazil closed Friday citing security concerns, two days before the country's presidential election, authorities from both countries said.

Also on Friday, Brazil's federal police said they executed search and seizure warrants in Sao Paulo and the Federal District as part of an investigation into suspected plans that could threaten U.S. diplomatic facilities in Brazil.

Police described the operation as preventive and said it resulted from ongoing cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies. Investigators found no evidence to corroborate the initial reported risks, nor had they identified any suspects as being involved in criminal organizations.

An investigation is ongoing following the seizure of communication equipment, police said.