With Russia next door and rising costs, Latvia goes to the polls

Latvia will vote Saturday in an election shaped by concerns over neighbouring Russia and the cost of living, but the result is not expected to steer the country off its pro-European and pro-Ukrainian course.

with over 14 percent support, according to the SKDS institute.

His coalition, however, is expected to emerge weakened as populist parties gain ground by focusing on economic concerns in the least affluent of the three Baltic states.

The current governing coalition is made up of United List, New Unity, the Union of Greens and Farmers, and the National Alliance. Polls suggest the bloc is unlikely to retain power in its current form after the vote.

Criticised as pro-Russian by its detractors, the populist Sovereign Power party, led by Julija Stepanenko, is polling at over nine percent and could become the second-largest party in Latvia's 100-seat unicameral parliament.

The party has opposed military aid to Ukraine and further increases to defence spending, instead highlighting domestic economic problems.

Despite its gains, the party is unlikely to enter government because most major parties have ruled out cooperation with it.

Another populist force, Latvia First, led by businessman Ainars Šlesers, could prove a more viable coalition partner.

The Progressives, a pro-European social democratic party advocating stronger social protections and continued support for Ukraine, are polling around six percent.

With roughly one in five voters still undecided, the final composition of the next parliament remains uncertain. Fourteen electoral lists are contesting the election, but polls indicate only seven are likely to clear the five-percent threshold needed to enter parliament.