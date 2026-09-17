Russia's parliamentary vote features no real opposition to Putin's policies

Russia's parliamentary election features the Kremlin's main party, United Russia, and nine others that all support President Vladimir Putin's policies. The only party that dared to oppose the war in Ukraine has been barred from the ballot.

The absence of genuine opposition all but assures the Kremlin will keep tight control of the Russian political scene amid mounting economic costs and increasing Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and online retailers. Those drone strikes have made Russians feel the pain from the war more than 4½ years after its start.

The Kremlin wants the election — the first since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022 — to underline public support for the war and give a veneer of legitimacy to its action. It has sought to avoid any political risks by stamping out even the slightest sign of dissent.

Here's what to know about the election and its main parties:

Three days of voting take place

Starting Friday and lasting through Sunday, Russians will elect members of the lower house, the State Duma. They also will cast ballots in local elections. Voters in 11 regions will elect their governors, and 39 regions will elect members of regional legislatures.

The balloting is spread over three days in a bid to boost turnout among the 111 million eligible voters and includes areas that Russia illegally annexed in Ukraine. Electronic voting is allowed.